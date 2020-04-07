Truth about the marriage problems of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman e Keith Urban They have been happily married since 2006. However, journalists have repeatedly stated that the couple’s marriage was in trouble. The truth is, there are no problems. Gossip Cop continued to debunk these false stories. Here are some times when the tables are wrong about the spouses.

Let’s start with Women’s Day, which kicked off in November 2019. The publication claimed that Kidman was “jealous” of Urban’s alleged “relationship” with Miranda Lambert. According to the statement, Kidman was upset that Urban and Lambert were “meeting” to headline a concert in the summer of 2020. One insider told the Kidman tabloid that he was “not a fan” of Lambert and that there would be additional security “to keep an eye on.” ”In Urban.

The only truth in the story is that Lambert and Urban are slated to perform at the Country Thunder 2020 music festival in Wisconsin. Everything else was wrong. Gossip Cop checked out Lambert and Urban tour schedules, and didn’t even perform the same day. Obviously, we removed this fake report in November.

A few days later, New Idea was assaulted Gossip Cop for incorrectly saying Pink for saving Kidman and Urban’s marriage. A “call” source claimed Urban told Pink that he and Kidman were in trouble. The unreliable magazine added Pink suggested that the country star should “spend time away from his wife,” which the trend said “enough, it worked” made Nicole and Keith realize what they were missing. “

None of the stories added up. Kidman and Urban have hectic schedules because of their demanding careers, so the couple is already spending time apart, so the advice the alleged source attributed to Pink makes no sense. However, we checked Urban’s spokesperson who confirmed the story was not false.

False narratives continued into the new year. In February, Women’s Day claimed that Urban went to the Grammys only because of a “bitter fight” with Kidman. Urban explained that Kidman’s absence was due to the flu, but an anonymous source contesting Urban was seen backstage telling Blake Shelton that he had a “big fight” with Kidman over Urban’s apparent commitment to his career. “Nicole ended up storming out of the house, with the girls at the root,” the “privileged” elaborate on this alleged conversation. How weird is it that even after Urban gave a specific reason why his wife wasn’t there, the workstation still went on with the story? Gossip Cop spoke to a representative for Urban who said the country singer’s statement was the only explanation for his absence.

Later that month, New Idea claimed that Kidman and Urban skipped the Oscars because of marriage issues. The publication claimed that Kidman was “tired” of Los Angeles and wanted to return to Australia to live, however, Urban wanted to stay in the United States. The alleged Kidman stated that it would be best to avoid the Academy Awards because of the alleged marriage problems of his partner and his “disdain” for Hollywood.

Gossip Cop once again set the record on this matter. The false story was based on the words of an unreliable source who had no truth. The dead bodies seem to discredit the couple’s long-standing marriage. Unfortunately, we believe that these ridiculous stories have not been debunked.