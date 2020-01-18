Truth about these Jennifer Lopez ‘Hustlers’ rumors, from Oscars Snub to A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez The hit film Hustlers was recorded with great success in September 2019. No wonder that both the film and its star are the subject of many rumors. These stories ranged from attacks on Lopez’s romantic life to her career aspirations to plots about her fall from the Oscar. Gossip Cop examined them all.

Lopez, who loses loyalty

A fake story that appeared on Woman’s Day’s pages claimed that Lopez had “collapsed” because of the allegations that her fiancé Alex Rodriguez had made against her. The magazine reported that Lopez was “seen in a flood of tears” one day, although she usually only smiled on the set.

An alleged insider quoted the branch: “This should be the happiest time in Jennifer’s life. But as much as she tries to weaken the whole drama with Alex, it gets harder and harder to get a bold face.” This alleged insider seems to know a lot about Lopez’s inner thoughts, or maybe they just passed on the wrong information.

Gossip Cop looked into this story and found that the whole thing was nonsense. Rodriguez’s allegations of fraud have all been denied by the former Yankee player. In addition, the tears on the set could be explained, because it is possible that Lopez and co-star Constance Wu shot an emotional scene in which both women were made to cry.

The short stop avoids steamy scenes

The national investigator decided to step into the rumor pool and reported that Lopez ‘”steaming scenes” angered Hustler Rodriguez. A tipster said to the outlet: “Alex knew she was going to play a stripper, but after dancing her poles and hardly wearing any outfits, he freaks out about all the men who are going to smile at his wife.” Gossip Cop didn’t believe this story for a second, so it was easy to break it. Rodriguez didn’t seem to mind when he visited Lopez on set in March 2019. The couple smiled and even looked at a PDA.

When rumors arose that Hustlers might receive an Oscar nomination, Star published a story claiming Lopez was already working on her Oscar acceptance speech. “Jennifer is already planning what she will wear to the ceremony – and who she will thank in her acceptance speech,” said a dubious source in the magazine. “Of course she is J.Lo. Although a nomination is great, everyone knows that she wants to win.” Gossip Cop examined these claims and found that they were wrong. In an interview with AccessHollywood, Lopez said directly that she had not raised her hopes for the award.

A nudge to regret them all

Eventually the globe weighed with more drama, this time claiming Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey would join forces to fulfill Panzer Lopez’s Oscar hopes. A source told the outlet that Minaj and Carey believed Lopez had prevented them from appearing in Hustlers. “They have teamed up and are doing everything possible to nullify their Oscar bid.”

Of course, neither Minaj nor Carey were ever connected to the film, but Gossip Cop I wanted to check all of our bases before I destroyed this story. We reached for a source near the situation that confirmed our suspicions. Lopez’s fellow artists did not play a role in choosing the best actress. The tabloids love to play successful women against each other.