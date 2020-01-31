Truth about Tom Cruise’s relationship with Suri

It is often asked why Tom Cruise and his 13 year old daughter Suri don’t seem to be in contact with each other. Since his ex-wife Katie Holmes applied for divorce in 2012, it has been suspected why the film star appears to be avoiding his only biological child. A common theory is that the actor’s controversial religious views separate the two.

Cruise is perhaps the most well-known member of the Church of Scientology, which has strict rules for the members with whom they are allowed to make contacts. A common term in religion is “SP” or “oppressive person”. According to the official Scientology website, “a suppressive person” is a person who tries to suppress other people in their area. A member of the Church is “extremely rare” but leads to exclusion from Scientology. It is not known whether Holmes or Suri were classified as “SP”, but it is one of the reasons why Cruise has stayed away.

When Holmes left Cruise and Scientology with Suri, many believed that Cruise had “separated” from both his former wife and child, another Scientology term that essentially means cutting them off. Since Cruise is such a high-ranking member of Scientology, he may have seen his former wife and child leave the Church as a reason to separate.

Friends in distant places

Leah Remini, a former Scientology member who left the church in 2013, is a major supporter of this idea. In a conversation with LaPalme magazine in 2018, as reported in Us Weekly, Remini announced that she and Holmes were once close friends, but since the two actresses had left religion, they didn’t speak to each other at all.

Remini speculated that Holmes had never spoken of Scientology because she may have signed a divorce agreement stating that she would not speak badly of the Church to obtain full custody of Suri. Because Remini has made a documentary that is very critical of religion, being with her is an unspoken criticism of Scientology, Remini said. “Trust me,” said the King of Queens actress, “Katie can’t eat with me and we were close friends. She could lose custody of Suri. It’s really pretty sick.”

