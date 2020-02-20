[truth-look-at:-donald-trump-untruths-at-rally,-nevada-democratic-debate-flubs]

WASHINGTON — Six Democratic presidential candidates sparred in a spirited discussion in Las Vegas that integrated for the initial time billionaire Mike Bloomberg as President Donald Trump held a rally in Phoenix.

A look at how some of their statements on Wednesday stack up with the details:

___

MIKE BLOOMBERG, on the cease-and-frisk policing plan when he was New York mayor: “What occurred, nonetheless, was it acquired out of handle and when we identified – I learned – that we have been carrying out many, several, as well lots of end and frisks, we lower 95% of them out.”

THE Details: That is a distortion of how cease and frisk declined. That occurred because of a court docket get, not because Bloomberg discovered that it was remaining overused.

In Bloomberg’s first 10 decades in workplace, the selection of halt-and-frisk steps enhanced virtually 600% from when he took place of work in 2002, achieving a peak of just about 686,000 stops in 2011. That declined to about 192,000 documented stops in 2013, his closing 12 months as mayor.

Bloomberg obtained his assert of a 95% minimize by cherry-selecting the quarterly substantial stage of 203,500 stops in the initially quarter of 2012 and comparing that with the 12,485 stops in the previous quarter of 2013.

The former mayor defended the observe even soon after leaving office environment at the finish of 2013 and only apologized for it a couple of months before declaring his candidacy for presidency.

___

TRUMP, on Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for all” system: “Feel of this: 180 million Us residents are going to eliminate wellbeing treatment protection below this plan. But if you will not brain, I’m not going to criticize it tonight. Permit them hold likely and I am going to start chatting about it about two months out from the election.” – Arizona rally.

THE Facts: Which is a thorough misrepresentation of the Sanders program. Individuals wouldn’t “drop” coverage. They would be covered by a new and universal government program that replaces non-public and career-dependent insurance.

___

BLOOMBERG, citing his philanthropy’s do the job with the Sierra Club: “Previously we have shut 304 out of the 530 coal fire plants in the United States, and we’ve shut 80 out of the 200 or 300 that are in Europe.”

THE Specifics: He’s wrongly getting credit rating for driving the U.S. coal marketplace to its knees.

The U.S. coal industry’s plunge is largely due to market place forces, earlier mentioned all drops in prices of all-natural fuel and renewable vitality that have designed costlier coal-fired electric power plants significantly a lot less aggressive for electric utilities. Bloomberg has indeed contributed big sums to initiatives to shut coal vegetation and combat local climate adjust, but against the backdrop of an field besieged on other fronts.

U.S. coal output peaked in 2008, but because then has fallen steadily. That is due mostly to a growth in oil and gasoline production from U.S. shale, started below the Obama administration, that manufactured pure fuel much extra ample and less costly, and falling charges for wind and solar electrical power, partly due to the fact of bettering engineering in the renewable sector.

The U.S. Energy Data Administration reaffirmed in a report in December the extent to which the market place has turned away from coal.

___

ELIZABETH WARREN: Buttigieg’s health and fitness treatment strategy is “a skinny variation of a strategy.”

PETE BUTTIGIEG: His personal proposal “is the approach that solves the trouble.”

THE Information: Warren, a Massachusetts senator, is swift to dismiss a approach that would address almost all U.S. citizens and lawful inhabitants.

An examination of health treatment overhaul designs by the Urban Institute and the Commonwealth Fund observed that an solution like the one particular advocated by Buttigieg, a previous South Bend, Indiana, mayor, would minimize the number of uninsured men and women from 32 million to underneath seven million, largely people without having legal authorization to be in the region.

The proposal from Buttigieg attributes a new government-sponsored “general public option” system that even people today with employer-sponsored coverage could be a part of voluntarily.