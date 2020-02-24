truth-of-the-matter-about-prince-charles-and-camilla-parker-bowles-marriage

(Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will be celebrating their 15th marriage anniversary in a couple months. By most accounts, it is a pleased and nutritious relationship. The tabloids, of study course, like to invent faux drama when “reporting” on the prince and the Duchess of Cornwall. Here are a couple of occasions Gossip Cop has debunked these reports in the previous.

Phony article content have been prepared about the royal couple for several years. In 2018, the Nationwide Enquirer released a ridiculous tale claiming Prince Charles experienced demanded Parker Bowles get plastic operation to save their relationship. The absurd article asserted Parker Bowles planned to commit $100,000 on a “cosmetic overhaul to contend with her glamorous daughters-in-legislation,” in accordance to a “royal insider”.

The outlet contended Prince Charles was “consumed with jealousy” when he seemed at his daughters-in-regulation, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle and insisted Parker Bowles get medical procedures to compete. Gossip Cop debunked the allegation soon after talking with our very own palace resource, who could not discuss on the history, but explained to us at the time it was phony. Two a long time later on, there is nonetheless no proof that this was ever true, nor is there any evidence that Parker Bowles ever had any plastic surgical procedure.

Practically a 12 months later on, the Globe alleged that Queen Elizabeth had ordered Prince Charles to divorce Parker Bowles. In that phony report, a so-called “palace source” explained, “Elizabeth instructed her son, ‘It’s in excess of!’ and requested him to divorce ‘that sharp-tongued shrew.’” This intended insider also claimed that Prince Charles and Parker Bowles had presently “secretly submitted divorce papers.” Gossip Cop corrected the tale following examining with our palace resource who laughed off the bogus assert. Naturally, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are even now married.

A month later on, Gossip Cop busted the really exact tabloid immediately after it asserted that Prince Charles and Parker Bowles’ relationship was dominated “illegal” by a divorce court. In an endeavor to adhere to up on its earlier false rivalry, the tabloid upped the ante by alleging that Parker Bowles would “end up behind bars if she doesn’t go quietly.” Of training course, their marriage is legal. The couple married in a authorized civil ceremony in April 2005. It is foolish to assume 15 many years later, somehow the substantial profile marriage is out of the blue considered in any other case.

Ultimately, most lately, the World revealed a bogus report last thirty day period alleging Prince Charles experienced reduce Parker Bowles out of his will. This time, the unreliable outlet contended Prince Charles was dying and, “With physicians predicting he won’t stay out the calendar year, Prince Charles has lower his estranged spouse Camilla out of his $one.3 billion will.” Gossip Cop pointed out that there was no evidence that any of the statements have been true. Prince Charles is not dying, nor has he lower his wife out his will. The fact is, the couple’s love affair goes back decades, even right before Prince Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana. They are even now pretty married and even now quite a great deal in appreciate. Gossip Cop will continue to correct any stories to the opposite.