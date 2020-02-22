[Truth of the matter in quantities: Jayson Tatum’s expansion comparing favorably to a different Celtics finisher — Paul Pierce]

Paul Pierce continues to be just one of the most trusted extend scorers in Celtics heritage — clutch is yet another phrase, while analytics forms assert the capability is not quantifiable — and by his 3rd Celtics season, at the age of 23, he presently had a 25.one scoring typical.

Beyond Antoine Walker, the 2000-01 Celtics didn’t have a whole lot of other scoring, leaving a lot of room for Pierce to glow.

Jayson Tatum, by comparison, has arrive out of his first All-Star look and into the extend operate of his 3rd year averaging a group-superior 22.four factors per match. Not like Pierce, he’s scoring at this clip amidst harmony, with Kemba Walker (21.8), Jaylen Brown (20.2) and Gordon Hayward (17.three) all taking turns at the head of a scoring attack that ranks fifth in the NBA in offensive rating and 3rd in web ranking.

If, as turns into more evident each individual thirty day period or 7 days, Tatum has proven himself as the greatest young Celtic considering the fact that Pierce, he’s also possessing greater early achievement in conditions of team status.

His 39-issue effectiveness in the Celtics’ double-overtime earn over the Clippers on Feb. 13 was the greatest case in point nonetheless of Tatum’s capacity to take management in key-time scenarios.

“He’s maturing, he’s earning the respect of the veteran players,” stated Danny Ainge. “All of the gamers on the crew from Kemba and Gordon to Jaylen, who is only two yrs older than him, consider him an equal. He has stepped up with his maturity, his consistency and his management skills.”

His means to take cost late in online games, though, may perhaps be where by Tatum’s progress has demonstrated by itself the most lately.

“That’s all component of it. He’s had extra prospects this year,” Ainge said of Tatum’s performances down the stretch.

“We’ve had a large amount of accidents. We have not experienced everyone healthier much more than 10 or 12 online games this complete calendar year,” Ainge stated. “Each person has demonstrated us what they are capable of carrying out. Gordon in that first stretch a pair of weeks ago, and Jayson’s carried us lately, and Kemba’s carried us in a great deal of game titles this year, and Jaylen’s had his times, and even Marcus (Smart) has had a handful of game titles exactly where he carried us down the extend, but Jayson has been undertaking it the most these days.

“But once again, I noticed this in his rookie yr and at times previous yr.”

The 2018 harm-associated absences of Hayward and Kyrie Irving cleared center phase for Tatum, with Brown’s promising No. two help, to carry the group to the Eastern Conference Finals as a rookie.

And then came last year, problems from sharing the flooring with Irving, Hayward’s re-introduction to the lineup, and the regression of the Celtics’ two youngest stars.

“Not as several alternatives,” Ainge claimed of very last year. “But he’s also getting far better as a participant all the time — that’s the whole essential for Jayson, for the reason that he’s acquiring the name of getting a great player and folks are going to appear following him.”

The outcome is a younger star far extra intent on attacking the rim, and for the most section leaving his in-between activity behind.

“He wasn’t (tough the paint last 12 months) as a great deal, but now it’s a matter of earning changes to the adjustments teams are building towards you,” stated Ainge. “As a young participant that is a indicator of a great player when you can alter and rating towards even the ideal of defenses. Even early this year he was not ending practically as very well as he desired to. He was pissed off by that. He worked on it, seemed at film, and he’s acquired that perseverance now to end as a result of make contact with and complete at the rim.”

And with this achievement arrives comparisons to players of the previous, or more youthful variations of latest gamers. In modern weeks Tatum’s figures have been compared to the likes of Kevin Durant, and even LeBron James.

Or Paul Pierce. But this is where by Ainge pumps the brakes.

“I never want to get ahead of ourselves and assess historic numbers, mainly because I really do not consider that seriously matters,” claimed Ainge. “What issues is does he proceed to boost, does he have the very same method, humility and function ethic that the great gamers have to be wonderful?

“I believe there’s been a steady development from the commencing. Jayson was a truly excellent participant as a 19-12 months-aged, and as a 20-calendar year-previous,” he reported. “Some of the figures had been down previous 12 months, and everyone’s quantities ended up down very last 12 months, on our full team. But I saw a whole lot of actually excellent online games from Jayson past yr, and then this 12 months early he had some ups and downs in the middle there, and he’s been actively playing amazing this very last month. I feel we have generally hoped that he was heading to be a truly fantastic player.”

Celtics timeline

Sunday, three: 30 at Lakers – With Kobe Bryant’s tribute scheduled for the next day at the Staples Center, it is an emotional weekend in Los Angeles. The Lakers will also try to remember getting totally off their recreation through a Jan. 20 reduction in the Back garden — their worst of the period. Excellent test for a Celtics group that went into the All-Star split with a 13-seven history in opposition to the west.

Tuesday, 10 at Portland – And if the Lakers aren’t more than enough of a road journey obstacle, here’s a team that, soon after a bad begin, is scrambling to make the playoffs. The Blazers, currently out of the picture with the ninth-most effective document in the west, have to have just about every acquire.

Wednesday, 10 at Utah – The Jazz went into the crack on a four-game gain streak, and in that extend experienced misplaced only five game titles at residence. Donovan Mitchell, the finest participant not named Tatum to appear out of the 2017 draft, has been ferocious as a scoring position guard in spot of the oft-injured Mike Conley.