“Truth Wins Again”: Jyotiraditya Scindia After Kamal Nath Resigns Madhya Pradesh CM – India News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the people of Madhya Pradesh were victorious after Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned, ahead of a deadline ordered by the Supreme Court.

“People have won Madhya Pradess today. I have always believed that politics should be the medium of public service, but the state government has stepped down from this path. The truth has won again. Satyameva Jayate,” tweeted Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Kamal Nath has been at the helm of the minority government after he failed in his attempts to pull 23 MLA rebel congresses, including six ministers, who resigned over Jyotiradity Scindia’s allegiance.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered a statewide floor test on Friday.

Before announcing his resignation, Kamal Nath attacked the BJP and accused the party of engineering a political crisis in the state.

“The truth will come to light. People will not forgive them,” Kamal Nath said during a press conference.

“I’ve proven most times in the last 15 months. The BJP ruled for 15 years and I only 15 months. The BJP conspired with the leader and 22 members of the military police and they took the MPs to Bengaluru, ”said the Congress leader.

