BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime closures have been scheduled for eastbound Truxtun Avenue following 7 days.

The closures are prepared for Truxtun involving Professional Way and Empire Generate from Monday as a result of Wednesday between nine p.m. and five a.m. just about every night. The nighttime closures also involve the eastbound Westside Parkway off-ramp.

Eastbound website traffic on Truxtun Avenue and on the Westside Parkway will need to have to detour at Mohawk Road and use both Rosedale Highway or California Avenue though work is underway.

Westbound Truxtun Avenue and the westbound on-ramp to the Westside Parkway are expected to stay open up though do the job is underway. All lanes and the off-ramp are predicted to re-open up in time for the early morning commute.