Try Hill City’s chino alternative while on sale

We wholeheartedly support routines that make life easier for you, such as choosing your outfit the night before, but we draw the line with routines that spice up life, like eating the same seven dinners a week and getting them Order the same coffee every morning (try a flat white! Live a little!) and buy the same work pants from the age of 30 until you retire.

If you’re currently in some kind of khaki-chino purgatory, we’ve got the perfect new pair of pants for you: Hill City’s Tech Pant, which is currently available for up to $ 70 a pair, both in a sporty fit and sporty slim fit if you use code TECHPANT70 at checkout.

Hill City is the activewear brand under the Banana Republic / Gap umbrella, and as such, the Tech Pant offers features you can expect from more powerful garments, such as an ingenious water-repellent material and a less restrictive “adaptive waist band”. But unlike some other activewear brands, they know a thing or two about acceptable office clothing (since not all of us can wear joggers to work).

This is the perfect time to try Hill City if you haven’t tried the brand yet. They also offer free shipping on orders over $ 50. Even if you only pick up a pair, you are spot on.

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.