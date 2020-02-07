TSA agent arrested after allegedly enticing traveler to show breasts

LOS ANGELES – A Federal Transportation Security Administration agent tricked a traveler into showing her breasts twice while passing security at one of the busiest airports in the world, said the Attorney General of California.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said 22-year-old Johnathon Lomeli was working at Los Angeles International Airport in June when he used fraud or deception to falsely imprison the woman. Lomeli was arrested Thursday morning at his home.

He first said that he had to look inside her bra to make sure she was not hiding anything, then made her hold her pants away from his waist so that he could look inside. inside, she told investigators.

He then took her to what he said was a private room for additional security checks, according to an affidavit of arrest. But once they were alone in an elevator, she said he told her he could do the screening on the spot.

The woman said Lomeli told her he had to make sure she still had nothing in her bra, forcing her to lift her shirt “to show me your full breasts”. He also looked down at his pants, she said, before telling him she was free to go and adding that she had beautiful breasts.

He was being held in lieu of a $ 50,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday. Union officials representing TSA employees, the American Federation of Government Employees, did not respond to requests for comment, and officials could not say whether Lomeli had a lawyer.

“There is no excuse for this kind of alleged behavior,” Becerra said in a statement.

The TSA initially brought the case to the FBI and Lomeli was fired months ago, said FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.

She said the original complaint involved “improper screening of at least one woman in a private area of ​​the airport”.

In a statement, the TSA described the alleged behavior as “unacceptable and confronting the hardworking and dedicated members of our staff”.

