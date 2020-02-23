tsa-halts-staff-members-from-making-use-of-tiktok-for-social-media-posts

The badge and TSA logo patch are found on the uniform of a Transportation Security Administration employee at a person of the stability checkpoints inside Lambert- St. Louis International Airport Thursday, Oct. seven, 2010, in St. Louis. (AP Picture/Jeff Roberson)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Stability Administration explained Sunday it has stopped making it possible for workers to use the China-owned video app TikTok to produce social media posts for the company just after the Senate’s prime Democrat lifted issues about possible countrywide safety concerns.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer despatched a letter Saturday to TSA Administrator David Pekoske, months after news stories that the U.S. governing administration introduced a national protection evaluation of the application, which is well-known with tens of millions of U.S. teenagers and youthful adults. Schumer also cited a Section of Homeland Safety plan prohibiting TikTok on agency products.

The TSA said in a statement Sunday that a “small variety of TSA employees have previously applied TikTok on their own gadgets to make video clips for use in TSA’s social media outreach, but that follow has due to the fact been discontinued.”

In his letter, Schumer mentioned countrywide security experts have elevated considerations about TikTok’s selection and dealing with of person data and personal information and facts, spots and other written content. He also famous in the letter that Chinese legal guidelines compel companies to cooperate with China’s governing administration and intelligence collection.

“Given the broadly documented threats, the previously-in-put company bans, and the present problems posed by TikTok, the feds simply cannot proceed to allow for the TSA’s use of the system to fly,” Schumer explained in a assertion to The Linked Push.

Around the previous few months, the company has posted a range of video clips reshared on other social media platforms these kinds of as Twitter, which have amassed hundreds of thousands of sights.

The agency mentioned it never ever directed viewers to TikTok or revealed content material directly to the system, even with films reposted on other TSA social media accounts obtaining the TikTok emblem in the bottom of the display. The company said it had an “active and award-profitable presence on many social media platforms.”

Some of the videos are musical parodies about what can and simply cannot be brought on an plane, though other individuals promote companies like TSA’s expedited screening method recognized as PreCheck. In one of the videos, a TSA spokeswoman with Nutella distribute on her experience is displaying various containers of the chocolate-hazelnut unfold to depth which just one can be introduced in carry-on baggage.

