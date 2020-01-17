Tsai’s challenges will worsen in her second term

Democrats in Taiwan and their overseas supporters were pleased to see President Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election last week.

Tsai smashed the opposition candidate, Mayor of Kaohsiung, Han Kuo-yu, to take a second term of four years. It is also important that their Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) maintain control over the Legislative Yuan, despite losing several seats in the assembly.

However, the celebrations were slow for a good reason: the DPP victory was not only a defeat for the Kuomintang opposition, but also for Beijing. It will force the Chinese leadership to rethink their policies towards the island and Hong Kong. The results may not match those of the Democrats.

Tsai defeated Han with 57.13 percent of the vote to 38.61 percent. Tsai was particularly pleased with the 8.17 million votes she won, almost 10 percent more than the previous record, the 7.23 million that KMT candidate Ma Ying-jeou had demanded in the 2008 election.

The win was especially sweet when she was on the ropes just over a year ago. The DPP was crushed in local elections in 2018. She lost seven out of 13 cities and counties, and her vote share dropped from 56 percent in the 2016 presidential election campaign to 39 percent. With Tsai’s popularity declining to 24 percent in December 2018, senior members of her party urged her to give up hope of a second term and let a more popular politician take the lead.

Their fate has recovered due to the escalating protests in Hong Kong and Taiwanese fears of the Chinese threat. The mass protests that broke out across the special administrative region, the persistent reaction and indifference to the demands for accountability convinced Taiwan voters that closer ties to the mainland would endanger the hard-won democracy of the island.

For them, the “One Country, Two Systems” model developed for Hong Kong, which was intended to induce the island to unite with the mainland, was a fraud. “We reject the” one country, two systems “proposed by (Chinese President) Xi Jinping,” said Tsai during her campaign. “We value the lifestyle of democracy and defend our sovereignty.”

Instead of recognizing the spread of a Taiwanese identity – a result of the island’s extraordinary economic and political achievements and a rejection of Chinese identity that Beijing wants to promote among its residents – the Chinese government insists that voters have been cheated, cheated, and intimidated.

Beijing has broadly denied the allegations that its policies may be responsible for the election rejection. Instead, she accused “dark outside forces” that allegedly manipulated the election. China’s official Xinhua news agency accused “western external political forces” of intervening openly “to contain mainland China and prevent rapprochement between the two sides, and supported Tsai Ing-wen.”

Foreign interference and blinded voters are the predicate for more aggressive actions to achieve the results Beijing wants. His conclusion is adamant: cross-strait relations are an internal matter only for mainland and island residents, and the union remains the only possible outcome. “Taiwan independence,” Xinhua reported, “contradicts history and is a road to nowhere.”

If reluctance – as Beijing sees its actions in Hong Kong – has not influenced Taiwanese voters, there is little reason to continue this line. For this reason, many now fear a really repressive response to ongoing protests in the city.

Equally worrying is the prospect of growing impatience under Chinese leadership if it fails to make progress in cross-strait relations. Despite a difficult first term, the economic difficulties (not least due to the efforts of the mainland to punish Tsai and her DPP government) and the efforts to isolate Taiwan internationally by resuming the diplomatic war, in which China’s handful began, intensified Attracts governments that recognize Taiwan To move diplomatic recognition to China and prevent Taipei from entering multilateral forums, Tsai was re-elected with a mandate. (Voter turnout last week was 75 percent, almost 10 percent higher than in the last presidential election four years ago.)

Xi has consistently expressed his determination to reunite the island with the mainland, and there is concern that he may be forced to show some progress towards this goal. Tsai ‘s refusal to recognize not only the feasibility of the “one country, two systems” model, but also the “1992 consensus”, in which the leaders of Taiwan and China are reported to have agreed that there would be agreement on both sides of the Cross-strait only gives China angry with Beijing and would serve as justification for China’s actions. After her victory, Tsai emphasized her “commitment to peaceful, stable cross-strait relations” based on parity between the two sides and dialogue. That is not enough for Beijing.

The main obstacle to Chinese aggression against Taiwan is the United States’ commitment to defending the island. Under President Donald Trump, relations between Taipei and Washington have become even closer and some see a golden age in the relationship. At the same time, however, Taiwanese are quietly expressing fears that Trump will see Taiwan as a card to play with China. If the US-China relationship recovers – as could be the case this week’s trade deal – or Trump wants to do a favor for his “friend” Xi, that engagement could weaken.

Taiwan’s relations with Japan are characterized by similar concerns. While much of the work is done quietly and without fanfare, Tokyo is Taipei’s most important partner after Washington. Signs of a thaw in Japan’s relations with China and the prospect of a “fifth communique” – a document that will provide the framework for bilateral relations that Taiwan would mention this year – Taiwanese worry during his state visit to Tokyo. They fear that Tokyo will also reorganize relations with China and Taiwan will suffer as a result.

In either case, a real shift that would threaten Taiwan is extremely unlikely. However, the danger is not necessarily in the task, but in statements by the governments in Washington and Tokyo, which strengthen the belief in Beijing that it has more room to maneuver. The risk of miscalculation is real. One more reason why the victory celebrations in Taiwan last week were calmer than expected.

Brad Glosserman is a deputy director and visiting professor at Tama University’s Center for Rule Making Strategies and senior adviser (non-resident) at the Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The end of great ambitions”.

