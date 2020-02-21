[tse-to-introduce-tough-listing-requirements-with-planned-realignment-of-inventory-marketplaces-in-2022]

The Tokyo Inventory Exchange plans to realign its existing 4 investing markets into three in April 2022, informed sources explained Thursday.

Of the 3, the top rated-tier “prime” portion will have rough listing specifications. Firms that do not meet up with them will be delisted.

Listing specifications proposed by the Economical Procedure Council, an advisory panel to the finance minister, get in touch with on providers shown on the primary portion to have current market capitalization of at the very least ¥10 billion in tradable shares.

But the TSE designs to exempt key-portion providers from meeting new listing criteria for the time getting to prevent confusion.

At the moment, businesses with abnormal financial debt on the TSE’s very first section can keep shown by shifting to the second segment. Underneath the reform prepare, this sort of organizations will be delisted in theory.

But for the duration of the changeover period of time, such businesses can stay on the prime segment by meeting requirements which includes strengthening corporate governance.

The other two new markets are a “standard” section for midsize corporations and a “growth” portion for startups.

The Topix index of all TSE initially-part stocks will be switched into a new index that will mostly include problems traded on the primary section.