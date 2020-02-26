[tsitsipas-content-to-conserve-electrical-power-after-easing-via-in-dubai]



Tennis – ATP 500 – Dubai Tennis Championships – Dubai Obligation Cost-free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – February 25, 2020 Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in action for the duration of his very first round match in opposition to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas has been mowing down the opposition devoid of dropping a set in new months and the Greek is self-assured his video game will gain from shelling out much less hours on court.

The 21-year-old did not fall a set in the course of his productive title defense at previous week’s Marseille Open up and on Tuesday beat Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(1) six-1 in the initially round of the Dubai Obligation Free Tennis Championships.

“I’m joyful that I received two-set victories for a very extended time. I’m not shelling out more several hours out on the courtroom, which for certain is likely to assistance me,” Tsitsipas, who has now won 10 consecutive sets, instructed the ATP web-site https://www.atptour.com/en/information/tsitsipas-bautista-agut-dubai-2020-tuesday.

Up future for the entire world number 6, final year’s runner-up in Dubai, is Kazakh Alexander Bublik, who Tsitsipas defeated in the Marseille semi-finals en route to his fifth ATP title.

“He’s a difficult participant. He does unforeseen issues on the court docket. I just require to be there, do my task the way I’m undertaking it so much. I’m accomplishing good,” Tsitsipas explained.

“I really should proceed accomplishing the very same … be careful and know when I have to place in added work.”

