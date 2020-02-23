[tsitsipas-sinks-auger-aliassime-to-gain-marseille-title-once-again]



Tennis – Australian Open up – 3rd Round – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 24, 2020. Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in action throughout the match from Canada’s Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

February 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Defending winner and next seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-three 6-4 on Sunday to acquire the Marseille Open for the second time in a row.

The victory produced Tsitsipas the 1st male to earn back-to-back trophies at the event considering the fact that Sweden’s Thomas Enqvist in 1997-98.

Auger-Aliassime missing his 2nd closing in 8 days owning been overwhelmed in the title match at the Rotterdam Open up and the 19-yr-aged is however to get a set in five ATP finals in his quick vocation.

“It’s good to be preventing on the court docket versus you,” Tsitsipas said at the trophy presentation. “I come to feel like you make me a far better participant and I hope I make you as well.”

Tsitsipas gained 78% of his very first serve points and completed the tournament with out dropping a established.

Although Auger-Aliassime asked tricky concerns of Tsitsipas in the opening set, coming up to the internet to dictate perform, the Greek quickly commenced finding his angles to negate that approach with passing pictures.

A split at 2-two in the second set opened the doorway for Tsitsipas to provide out the match but Auger-Aliassime turned the tables by being on the baseline, profitable factors with returns that ended up very well out of access to get paid his initially crack issue.

Tsitsipas took gain all over again, having said that, when Auger-Aliassime approached the net, forcing him to enjoy defensive pictures rather than attacking volleys, and he broke back again to take a four-3 direct just before winning his future services recreation.

The Canadian only delayed the inevitable with a keep of serve and Tsitsipas transformed his initially match stage to wrap up the match in just less than 90 minutes.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)