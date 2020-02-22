[tsitsipas-to-fight-auger-aliassime-for-marseille-open-title]



(Reuters) – Greek next seed Stefanos Tsitsipas conquer Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik seven-5 6-three to progress to his next consecutive Open up 13 Provence remaining in Marseille on Saturday exactly where he will face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Tsitsipas has yet to fall a set in Marseille and was medical in the semi-last, dropping just one particular position on provide in the next established, as he seems to be to grow to be the 1st male to get back again-to-back again titles at the tournament considering the fact that Sweden’s Thomas Enqvist in 1998.

“It keeps getting much better and better,” Tsitsipas claimed. “I actually respect all the like that I obtain listed here and tomorrow is an remarkable day.

“I need to get ready, be all set for it and I simply cannot wait around to demonstrate an even far better Stefanos tomorrow.”

The planet selection six is seeking to win his initial trophy of the yr right after untimely exits at the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open up.

Auger-Aliassime, who dropped the final in Rotterdam past weekend, will search to make amends immediately after he defeat Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-5 seven-6(two) to advance.

The 19-calendar year-outdated Auger-Aliassime, who fired five aces and desired only two split details to seal his place in his 2nd closing of the season, retains a two-1 winning history above Tsitsipas.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru modifying by Clare Fallon)