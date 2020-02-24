tssaa-division-ii-class-a-and-class-aa-first-spherical,-point-out-quarterfinal-brackets

The Division II Course A and AA postseason will keep the first spherical and quarterfinal round of its state tournaments this week at greater seeds right before coming to Lipscomb College for the condition championships.

Right here is this week’s program.

Division II-A

Tuesday: Ladies: CAK at Clarksville Academy CPA at Tipton-Rosemark, seven p.m. Silverdale at USJ Nashville Christian at Harding Academy, six p.m.

Wednesday: Boys: CAK at Davidson Academy, 6 p.m. CPA at Lausanne, 6 p.m. Boyd Buchanan at ECS Webb School at Tipton-Rosemark

Friday: Women: CAK-Clarksville Academy at TCA Tipton-Rosemark-CPA winner at Knoxville Webb Silverdale-USJ at Goodpasture Harding Academy-Nashville Christian winner at King’s Academy

Saturday: Boys: CAK-Davidson Academy at FACS CPA-Lausanne winner at Knoxville Grace Boyd Buchanan-ECS winner at Goodpasture Tipton-Rosemark-Webb Faculty at Knoxville Webb

Division II-AA

Tuesday: Women: Harpeth Hall at St. Agnes Knoxville Catholic at Pope John Paul II Boys: McCallie at Ensworth, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Boys: Father Ryan at MUS

Friday: Women: Harpeth Hall-St. Agnes winner at Briarcrest Christian Chattanooga Christian vs. Brentwood Academy, 6 p.m. Knoxville Catholic-Pope John Paul II winner at Baylor Hutchinson at Ensworth

Saturday: Boys: Father Ryan-MUS winner vs. Briarcrest Brentwood Academy vs. Baylor vs. Brentwood Academy McCallie-Ensworth winner at Knoxville Catholic Christian Brothers at MBA