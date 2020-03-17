“Tsunami coming”: Rahul Gandhi warns Center on coronavirus, economy – News from India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday should prepare India not only for the new coronavirus but also for the economic devastation, which he said is coming by comparing it to the tsunami.

Gandhi’s comments came as India reported that 126 people were infected with the new coronavirus

The Indian economy will be devastated, he said

Congress leader targets Center after bloodshed in Indian markets over fear of coronavirus last Friday

Former President of Congress comments came from India, while 126 people were reported to have been infected with the newborn coronavirus in India, and three patients died of Covid-19 – a disease it causes – nationwide.

“The Indian economy will be devastated. You have no idea what a painful thing the country has suffered and coming. It’s like there is a tsunami, ”Rahul Gandhi said while addressing reporters.

He was telling an anecdote to say what happened in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands when the devastating tsunami hit entire communities around the Indian Ocean in 2004.

“Water will come and I warned the government … They are fooling themselves, they do not understand what they have to do. India should be preparing not only for Covid-19 but also for the economic devastation that is coming,” he said.

“I say it again and again … I’m sorry to say that our people will go through unimaginable pain in the next six months,” he added.

This is the Congress leader’s latest attack on the Center over his response to the coronavirus epidemic. He was targeting the central government after a bloodbath on markets in India over fears of coronaviruses last Friday, with the Center accused of being evil.

He said his jolt after investors lost their rupee bloom in less than 15 minutes since the market opened on Friday, with benchmarks crashing over 10% for fear of a coronavirus pandemic.

“I will keep repeating it. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is not the solution,” Gandhi said in his tweet.

