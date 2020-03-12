‘Tsunami start’: Rahul Gandhi on slowing Indian economy – India news

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over the slowdown in the Indian economy and said the national economy was destroyed by the BJP government in power at the Center.

“In 2008, a similar shock wave occurred. The Indian economy was protected by our policies. We can see what happens to the stock market. The economy was destroyed by the Modi government, ”Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

Referring to the Da Bank crisis, the Congress leader said, “You are taking legal money from India and trying to save Da Bank. I see a monumental tragedy unfolding here.”

“What we have seen is just the beginning of the tsunami, things will get worse. Prime Minister Modi does not speak about the bleak form of the economy, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman does not understand the economy at all,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also accused the prime minister of not doing enough to address the spread of the new coronavirus because the number of infected cases on Thursday climbed to 73. “The coronavirus is seriously affecting the economy. It is already too late and the central government should take action to reduce the damage caused by the pandemic, “he said.

“Narendra Modi is sleeping behind the wheel,” Gandhi said of the government’s response and efforts to curb the spread of coronaviruses in the country.

The Congress leader demanded to know what action the BJP-led government would take to alleviate the damage caused by the disease. “The Prime Minister should explain what his strategy is to get us out of this mess. I have been quoting in recent months about the coronavirus, after which the government has taken some action. It is too late, but we need to start doing something to prevent further damage that is likely to happen “, He said.

The day after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party; Gandhi said Scindia had forgotten his ideology and was moving beyond his concerns about his political future. He also added that the former Congress leader would not receive any respect in the BJP.

“Jyotiraditya Scindia is an old friend of mine, but he forgot his ideology because he was worried about his political future. There is a difference between what Jyotiraditya Scindia is saying and what is in his heart, ”said Rahul Gandhi.

The day after he left Congress, Scindia joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday, in the presence of its president, JP Nadd, and took a spear for his former party for “denying reality” and “not acknowledging” new thoughts or new leadership.

Scindia has been named BJP candidate Rajya Sabha of Madhya Pradesh.

