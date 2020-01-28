Tsunami warning after magnitude 7.7 tremor near Jamaica and Cuba

A tsunami warning was lifted after a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica.

The quake was located 117 kilometers northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

The tsunami warning was issued by the International Tsunami Information Center, but was canceled a few hours after the earthquake.

“Dangerous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within a radius of 300 km around the epicenter along the coasts of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba,” says the first warning.

It is not immediately clear whether there is damage or injury.

The earthquake was felt in Santiago, the largest Far Eastern city in the country, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in central Santiago.

“We all sat and felt the chairs move,” she said.

“We heard the sound of everything that moves.”

She said there was no apparent damage to the heart of the colonial city.

“It felt very strong, but it doesn’t look like something has happened,” she told the Associated Press.

It was also felt a little further east at the U.S. Navy base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on the southeast coast of the island.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, said J. Overton, a spokesman for the installation, which has a total population of approximately 6,000 people.

Several buildings in South Florida have been evacuated as a precaution by representatives of the city of Miami and the Miami-Dade County administrative district. No injuries or road closures were reported.

The quake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving cracked roads and sewage that seemed to run from cracked main pipes.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries, or serious damage, said Kevin Morales, editor-in-chief of the Cayman Compass newspaper.

The islands see so few earthquakes that newsroom staff were confused when it happened, he said.

“It was like a big dump truck rolling by,” said Morales.

“Then it went on and became more intense.”

The USGS initially reported the order of magnitude at 7.3.