Tsuta: The Michelin-starred ramen store is coming back better

Yuki Onishi is clearly not a cook who is willing or able to rest on his laurels. Its flagship ramen restaurant, the Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta, is one of the city’s best known and draws legions of fans from far and wide. He has received awards, attracted worldwide media attention and opened several branches abroad. Even so, it shows no signs of slowing down.

But on the contrary. Last November, he closed Tsuta – the place where he had lived and lived for seven years and which was the first Rāmenya to ever be awarded a Michelin star – and at least moved from Sugamo, the neighborhood of the old school where he had participated Pasta lovers from abroad. A month later he was back in action in a new part of town, with new premises and some great new improvements to his remarkable frames.

What is different? First, Tsuta is now in Yoyogi-Uehara, a neighborhood with a population group that is much more youthful, wealthy, and cosmopolitan than Sugamo. It also feels a lot closer to the pulsating heart of the city. In short, Onishi has not only repositioned itself geographically, but also significantly more elegant.

Old Tsuta was compact and quiet. They entered, selected something from the machine at the door, and silently waited at the nine-seat counter for your bowl to be delivered as if you were having a sacrament. It felt like a classic rāmenya, albeit with an unusually pronounced sense of refinement.

The contrast could hardly be greater now. A short flight of stairs takes you down to an elegant, well-lit dining room with a shiny open kitchen. There is space for eleven people at the matt black counter, and there is room for another twelve people at the rear tables. It is bright, spacious, modern and relaxed.

Tsuta-Mann: Chef Ryo Miyawaki prepares a bowl of the shop’s premium ramen, recommended by Michelin, at Tsuta’s new yoyogi address. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

Instead of dealing with meal cards, sit down and choose from a printed menu. Order a beer (Heartland) to think about. Shoyu (soy sauce); Shio (salt); or miso? They are all impressive. But there is actually only one starting point: Tsuta’s trademark Shoyu Ramen. Is it almost always? Yes, maybe even better.

The noodles are delicate and are made from four freshly ground whole grains. The soup is rich in natural umami, beautifully balanced, light on the palate, but with a deep, persistent taste that is obtained from a mixture of three different types of soy sauce.

To further add to the complexity, Onishi has developed a black truffle sauce that is added to every serving of Shoyu Ramen and gives the intoxicating, hearty blend of earthy, musky notes. This has long been his secret signature, the additional depth gastronomic fee that the dish increases. Now, as a further improvement, he has started mixing balsamic vinegar to add an extra touch of sweetness and mild acidity.

It’s an extraordinary bowl that more than justifies its premium price (1,300 yen), but makes it even better with a few toppings. A portion of Chāshū roast pork (from black Berkshire pigs) and Ajitama egg (from Aomori Shamorock chickens) increases the bill by 650 yen. Both are excellent.

If you want to eat the whole pig, you can order black truffle that will be shaved over your pasta (additional 1,600 yen). In terms of taste, this is unnecessary and even a step too far. But it definitely looks impressive and at the same time strengthens Onishi’s new upward qualifications.

The main benefit of moving to Yoyogi-Uehara is that you no longer have to arrive early to buy a numbered ticket and then go out to eat again at your scheduled time. This process was initiated shortly after Tsuta won its first Michelin star in 2016 after the lines that formed each day got out of control. It is now the first time that it is served first. This may mean you have to wait a long time at lunchtime. But if you arrive on time, say an hour or less before closing, you may be able to step right in.

While there will likely be controversy over the new tsuta, especially the higher prices, there is an argument that credit cards and e-money are now accepted. The other is the background music: Onishi’s hero is David Bowie, and that’s all he plays on the sound system. As he writes: “I want to be the David Bowie of the ramen world, a person who … has changed the world through self-expression.”

Frontier Yoyogi-Uehara B1F, Nishihara 3-2-4, Shibuya, Tokyo 151-0066; 03-6416-8666; tsuta79.tokyo; open from 11am to 5pm; Closed. Wed.; Ramen from ¥ 1,300; next train station Yoyogi-Uehara; Non smoking; Main cards accepted; spoken some english