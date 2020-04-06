TSX and Dow close higher on Monday on signs of progress in the COVID-19 battle

Stocks around the world jumped on Monday after some of the hardest hit areas offered sparks of hope that the worst of the coronavirus epidemic may be on the horizon.

US equities rose more than 7% on Monday, accelerating later in the day and following equally large gains in Europe and Asia. In another sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the path of the economy, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to its first gain in four days.

The TSX benchmark index closed at 654 points or more than five percent.

New infections and deaths from coronaviruses show signs of slowing down in Italy and Spain. The center of the United States outbreak, New York, also reported a drop in the number of daily deaths, although authorities have warned that it is too early to say if it is just a blip or the beginning of a trend. This was enough to launch higher titles, although the United States is still preparing for a wave of impending deaths from COVID-19.

“We are running on raw optimism, perhaps it’s the best way to say it,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Investors anxiously waited for a glimmer of hope that the rate of new infections could peak, which would clarify how long the impending recession will last and how deep it will be. Until then, markets have realized how long businesses will shut down, layoffs will skyrocket and flights will be canceled due to measures to slow the spread of the virus.

That’s why the number of infections and deaths will likely dominate the markets more than anything else, particularly next week, which is relatively light on economic reports, said Frederick.

“The virus isn’t everything, it’s the only thing and nothing else really matters,” he said.

The S&P 500 index rose 175.03, or 7%, to 2,663.68 and almost all stocks in the index were higher. He more than made up for all his losses from the previous week, when the government reported a record number of layoffs sweeping the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,627.46 points, or 7.7 percent, to 22,679.99, and the Nasdaq rose 540.15, or 7.3 percent, to 7,913.24.

“Hundreds of people are dying every day from the pandemic, but fewer than in the previous days, giving markets hope that the blockade measures are finally starting to prove effective,” Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley said in a comment.

“Like the rest of the world, financial markets are looking for slags of hope,” he said.

The S&P 500 index is still down more than 22% from its record set in February, but losses have slowed since Washington promised massive aid to support the economy.

“Since this is a public health crisis, the response has been extreme,” Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a report. “There are literally no governors on the amount of monetary or fiscal stimuli that will be used in this struggle.”

Stocks in Asia and Europe have also increased

In Japan, the prime minister said Monday that he is preparing to announce a 108 trillion yen ($ 1 trillion US dollars) package to support the world’s third largest economy. It would be Japan’s largest economy package ever and almost double that expected.

The Japanese economy was already shrinking late last year before the epidemic forced the global economy into a protective coma induced by the health authorities.

The announcement prompted the Japanese Nikkei 225 index to rise 4.2 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, South Kora Kospi jumped 3.9 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.2 percent

In Europe, the German DAX returned to 4.9 percent and France’s CAC 40 rose 3.8 percent. London’s FTSE 100 rose 2.4 percent.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 0.66 percent from 0.58 percent last Friday. Returns tend to rise when investors raise their expectations for economic growth and inflation.

Crude has fallen, giving up some of its huge gains over the previous week, when expectations have increased that Saudi Arabia and Russia will reduce part of their production.

Oil demand has plummeted due to the weakening of the economy and any reduction in production would contribute to sustaining its price. A meeting between OPEC, Russia and other manufacturers initially scheduled for Monday was reportedly postponed until Thursday.

The US crude benchmark fell from $ 1.01 to $ 27.33 per barrel. International standard Brent crude lost $ 1.09, or 3.2%, to $ 33.02 a barrel.