Tua Tagovailoa debuts the first commercials before the NFL Draft

ASSOCIATE PRESS Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dropped back to pass against New Mexico State during a game, in September 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The former University of Alabama and St. Louis quarterback debuted its first commercial law ahead of the start of the new week in the NFL Draft. , where he expected a great first round selection.

Tua Tagovailoa is open for business.

The former University of Alabama and St. Louis quarterback school debuted its first two commercials ahead of the start of the new week in the NFL Draft, where it was expected to be a high first-round selection.

Tagovailoa is shown on video bulletin boards and on social media endorsing Muscle Letters as well as Bose headphones.

The Letter Muscle bulletin board shows Tagovailoa with the slogan, “Own your strength.”

A social media site debuted on the Action Network showing Tagovailoa working out in a weight room and empty stadium where he said, “Own your strength with Muscle Milk. Muscle Milk helps build muscle but not in the muscle it takes back most after the world counts you out. It takes heart to build strength. ”

The spot references Tagovailoa’s remarkable comeback from season-ending injuries sustained in a Nov. 16 game at Mississippi State that requires emergency hip surgery.

The NFL draft opens April 23.

Click here to see our full coverage of coronavirus outbreaks. Submit your coronavirus news tips.