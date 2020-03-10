Tua Tagovailoa Will Stop NFL’s Remaining-Handed Quarterback Drought in 2020

Tua Tagovailoa warming up for the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Visuals)

When he brushes his enamel, writes his title or eats his dinner, Tua Tagovailoa takes advantage of his proper hand. When he throws a soccer, even though, the 22-12 months-outdated quarterback employs his remaining hand.

That’s since when Tagovailoa — who led Alabama to a comeback in the Countrywide Championship Game in 2018 and is a slam dunk to be chosen in the to start with round of the approaching NFL draft — was a toddler, his father Galu manufactured him toss with his remaining hand.

Many thanks to that insistence, Galu’s son is poised to come to be the initially left-handed NFL quarterback considering that Kellen Moore retired following the 2017 year.

“I consider all the clever lefties went and performed baseball,” Moore told Eric Edholm of FiveThirtyEight. “The activity is variety of created for them. There is a small much more lefty influence in that sport.”

Because Moore’s retirement, 116 quarterbacks have thrown a pass in the NFL, and one thing they’ve all had in prevalent is that they are righties. That’s a statistical anomaly when you contemplate that lefties make up approximately 10 % of the world’s population. But it’s a statistical anomaly that has stood the examination of time in the NFL, as only 32 southpaws have ever played quarterback in the heritage of the league.

Of those 32 lefty QBs, only two have manufactured it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Steve Young in 2005 and Ken Stabler in 2016). It’s doable Tagovailoa will be the 3rd.

“I really do not believe I would be here if I was a righty,” he advised The Wall Avenue Journal. Why? “Well, mainly because I only know I’m superior with my remaining hand.”

Fun actuality: When Tagovailoa does throw his first landing in the NFL, he’ll be the initial player to toss a left-handed rating since Dez Bryant, a vast receiver, did it in 2016.

