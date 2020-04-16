Tuberculosis vaccine 100 years ago may be a weapon against coronavirus

Last

Updated April 16, 2020 7:13 pm EDT

Researchers in at least four countries are testing whether a 100-year-old vaccine against tuberculosis can reduce the severity of some COVID-19 cases.

Vaccines have been around for over a century. However, researchers argue that it may reduce the severity of COVID-19 by increasing the body’s ability to fight off the infection before it gets worse.

In Australia, 4,000 health workers were injected with the vaccine. The results of these trials are still months away, but we hope that the old vaccine will become a new weapon in the fight against this disease.

“If the BCG vaccine and its ability to boost the immune system were found to reduce the severity of COVID-19 […] during this pandemic, or there was a second wave,” he said. Professor Nigel Curtis of Murdoch Children’s Institute, Australia. Curtis is testing a vaccine.

Another New York study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed in countries with high COVID-19 mortality, such as the United States, did not have a universal vaccination policy for BCG. According to the study, countries like South Africa that routinely get vaccinated against tuberculosis are much healthier.

Most people in South Africa were injected with the BCG vaccine as a child. However, experts warn that this is not a magic bullet. That is why we continue to test and screen COVID-19 throughout South Africa.

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

. [TagsToTranslate] Australia