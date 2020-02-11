Tubi reaches 25 million viewers through content additions worth $ 100 million

Tubi, a provider of free ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) content, is experiencing a wave of TV streaming appetite after confirming a significant growth spurt in 2019.

During the period, the monthly active user base of the service increased to 25 million, which resulted in an overall viewing time increase of 160% over the previous year. In December alone, 163 million audience hours were counted.

The encouraging numbers gave Tubi the impetus to pour over $ 100 million into content for 2020 with partners like Warner Bros., Paramount and Lionsgate.

Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi, said: “Our growth over the past year is clear evidence of the success of our focused strategy in a crowded market. We’re thrilled that people around the world have taken Tubi as a complement to the subscription video and are aiming to provide an even larger library of premium content in 2020. “

Growth is expected to continue and Tubi will expand to new areas such as Mexico and the UK. Through a partnership with Hisense, the app is embedded in the manufacturer’s smart TV platform.

