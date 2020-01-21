Tubi to travel to Mexico in 2020: “People want free TV”

Tubi plans to release its app in Mexico later this year as the streaming service plans to expand globally.

This is Tubi’s first entry into a non-English speaking area. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and plans to move to the UK later this year.

Tubi and the ad-supported video-on-demand streaming service (AVOD) are positioning themselves as a free version of Netflix.

“We’re in constant conversation with our viewers and … they absolutely want Netflix,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer. “They also want to be free, which is why Tubi is essentially the free Netflix.”

Netflix has been able to successfully buy or produce local language content because of its growth in overseas markets. However, Netflix is ​​a subscription service, which is why Lewinson Tubi, as an AVOD that doesn’t produce originals, can’t just follow its growth plan.

“(Expansion) is a combination of personalized content relevant to each area and the ability to make money at a high level,” said Lewinson. “Some countries are more mature than others from an advertising perspective.”

Tubi is expanding to Mexico in collaboration with the Spanish-language television program TV Azteca, which will support advertising sales in the region, promote cross-platform advertising for Tubi and provide many of its titles to the streaming service.

These local relationships differ from market to market. In Canada, media and telecommunications company Rogers represents Tubi’s advertising inventory, but is not a content partner. In Australia, Tubi manages the inventory of ads independently.

TV-quality content generally costs less outside the United States than in the United States. Lewinson said Tubi’s approach to content capture has so far been “very compatible with what content owners are looking for” in Mexico.

Tubi, which had 20 million monthly active users in June of last year, does not yet have offices in countries outside of the United States where its service is available. It sells ads both directly and programmatically.

Tubi has also partnered with Hisense to make its app available on the TV manufacturer’s connected TV platform.

The Tubi app in Mexico will be entirely in Spanish. Lewinson said it will include local content and dubbed English-language content such as Hollywood films.

Tubi plans to travel to the UK sometime this year despite fighting the European GDPR.

“We are working to bring our app in line with the GDPR and hope that it will be rolled out again in EU countries soon,” the company’s website said.