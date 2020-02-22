[tuchel-amazed-by-psg-players-partying-just-after-borussia-defeat]

Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel reacting throughout the Champions League match among Paris St Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Sign Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany, February 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 22 — Paris St Germain mentor Thomas Tuchel said he was astonished to see a video clip of his gamers partying two days following they have been overwhelmed 2-one at Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League past-16 initial leg.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were being among these attending a late celebration to rejoice the birthdays of Mauro Icardi, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria.

“I was seriously stunned yesterday afternoon to see that video. Truly stunned,” Tuchel informed reporters on Saturday on the eve of their Ligue 1 household sport in opposition to Girondins de Bordeaux.

“We talked about it internally and it has to continue to be within just the club.”

PSG guide the standings with 62 factors from 25 game titles, 10 details forward of second-put Olympique de Marseille who host Nantes later on on Saturday.

The French champions host Borussia in the return leg on March 11. — Reuters