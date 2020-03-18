Tucker Carlson Attracts Massive 949K Viewers in Demo as Cable Information Focuses on Coronavirus

Only a handful of periods in the many years-extensive record of cable information has the 24-hour information cycle been so concentrated on a singular subject matter as coronavirus. Networks are devoting sources to masking the effect on fairly substantially each individual facet of Americans’ lives and the effects internationally.

The protection became much additional centered on the virus this 7 days right after states throughout the region announced closures of enterprises and pushed for folks to comply with social distancing recommendations — guidelines that the networks them selves are creating a position to follow on air.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took the #1 scores slot in cable information Monday night time with a full of 4.46 million viewers and a whopping 949,000 in the 25-54 demographic by itself.

Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham posted major numbers as perfectly, with Fox Information primetime averaging 4.19 million whole viewers and 845,000 in the demo.

MSNBC arrived in next all round with 2.79 million viewers full, adopted by CNN with 2.04 million. But CNN averaged extra viewers in the demo in primetime than MSNBC — 735,000 to 520,000.

Rachel Maddow scored the optimum ratings for MSNBC in primetime with 3.46 million viewers and 656,000 in the demo.

Chris Cuomo, meanwhile, scored the best scores for CNN primetime with 2.18 million viewers and 789,000 in the demo.

