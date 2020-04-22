Tucker Carlson criticizes Trump’s executive order Immigration

Fox News » Tucker Carlson opened its show on Tuesday night blowing up an executive immigration order announced by the President Donald Trump because you have too many exceptions and you don’t go any further.

Carlson said Trump’s announcement was something the Americans demanded and that “there is no doubt that the president has the power to do what he has done.”

“Why would you make things worse in the middle of a catastrophe? Why would you hurt your own people when they are already hurting? “

He mocked people like Madeleine Albright and Beto O’Rourke for their criticism of the president’s message, saying: “As the country collapses around him, Beto’s first and foremost concern is to maintain America’s sacred caste system. The born farmer who works on farms? In kitchens? In factories? Sacre bleu! Beto crab. It’s unnatural! Unthinkable! It’s wrong! We need to have a compliant underclass! We must!”

Carlson, however, went on to say that O’Rourke “does not need to worry” because of the essence of the president’s executive order:

“The new moratorium on immigration will last for 60 days, so it could be extended or not extended. The ban will only apply to people seeking permanent residency in the country – in other words, people who like the United States enough to stay permanently and would like green cards to be able to do so legally. But the ban will not apply to those entering the United States on a temporary basis. This means that it will not affect the guest workers. These are too many exceptions. “

“Employers want to hire employees with less than Americans do. These visas allow them to do so. And now they will continue to do so, at a time when more than 22 million Americans have just applied for unemployment. You may have lost your job, “he said. So if the point of this executive order was to protect American jobs, maybe there was another point, but if it was to protect American jobs, it failed. “

Carlson did not immediately criticize Trump, but said POTOS cared about maintaining US jobs, but “some in his orbit are not so worried.”

