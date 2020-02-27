[Tucker Carlson Dominates Wednesday Evening Ratings With Huge Figures in Demo]

Fox News’ eight p.m. exhibit Tucker Carlson Tonight took the cable information ratings leading spot on Wednesday with four.19 million viewers and a massive 851,000 in between the ages of 25 and 54.

Tucker Carlson’s present arrived in the wake of President Donald Trump’s wild press conference on coronavirus, which wrapped all over seven: 30 p.m.

The exact same network’s seven p.m. display The Story came in at next position with four.19 million total viewers and 826,000 in the 25 to 54 demo, adopted by Hannity at nine p.m. (3.97 million whole viewers and 714,000 in the demo), The Distinctive Report at 6 p.m. (3.84 million full viewers and 753,000 in the demo), and The 5 at five p.m. (3.42 million full viewers and 602,000 in the demo).

The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m. pulled in 3.26 million viewers and 553,000 in the demo.

At MSNBC, Rachel Maddow dominated the network at 9 p.m. with two,890,000 viewers and 464,000 in the demo, followed by The Previous Phrase with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. (2,069,000 viewers and 303,000 in the demo), and All In with Chris Hayes at eight p.m. (one,809,000 viewers and 317,000 in the demo).

The breadwinner at CNN on Wednesday was CNN Town Hall between seven and 11 p.m., which peaked at eight p.m. with one,582,000 viewers.

The Situation Area at 6 p.m. pulled in one,566,000 viewers and 366,000 in the demo, even though Cuomo Primary Time at 11 p.m. received 960,000 viewers and 285,000 in the demo.