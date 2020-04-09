Tucker Carlson is at the top of the championship for Fox News

Juncker Carlson was the highlight of the tournament on Wednesday – promoting Fox News on another big scoring day, it led again to the Special Report, thanks to the daily briefing of President Donald Trump on the work of the Crown Prince.

According to Nielsen, Tucker Carlson Tonight has a total of 4.61 million viewers and 965,000 of the 25-54 most popular adult advertisers, with demographics leading up to the first day with a healthy margin. After completing one million in the demo, his show on Tuesday – which included an interview with the president – Sean Handy stayed away from home on Wednesday, but finished second in the first place with a total of 4.12 million and 787,000 in the basic demo. Laura Ingraham won the bronze medal for Fox in the championship on Wednesday, completing a clear sweep of the metal podium with a total of 3.72 million and 759,000 in the demo.

The Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo It became popular with many viewers and Wednesday’s appearance of the governor of New York with his brother pushed Cuomo Prime Time to a strong fourth in the demo, scoring 737,000 viewers in this age group. MSNBC Rachel Maddow, however, it survives its rival in total viewers – with 3.10 million viewers in Cuomo’s 2.61 million. Maddow’s overall strength has undoubtedly been strengthened by the fact that Wednesday was a big day in democratic politics – like Sen. Bernie Saunders (I-VT) withdrew from the presidential race, paving the way for the former vice president Joe Biden be the candidate.

In total, Fox News had an average of 4.15 million total championships, with 837,000 in the demo. MSNBC took second place in total viewership, with 2.45 million on CNN with 2.19. But CNN’s performance in the demo, which was strong throughout the coronavirus explosion, remained so on Wednesday – as it charged MSNBC a total of 657,000 to 374,000.

As for the big 6 p.m. During which time Trump met with the White House press, the Special Report returned a total of 5.53 million viewers in total and 1.16 million in the 25-54 category. CNN did not receive the update for about 30 minutes, but still posted a total of 2.04 million and 630,000 on the main demo over time. MSNBC, which has cut off information several times for audits, has fallen far behind – with a total of 1.75 million and 288,000 in the demo since 5:47 p.m. ET until 6:45, when the update was displayed.

