Tucker Carlson Mocks AOC as “Entitled Moron”

Fox News » Tucker Carlson continued to mock Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tuesday and call her “stupid.”

On Monday, Carlson said the New York Democrat was a “child of privilege” and added: “Anyone who actually grew up in the Bronx would be too embarrassed to talk about himself on Instagram.”

Today she watched her tweet about the oil market being erased, saying: “You really like watching it. This, along with the low interest rates, means that this is the right time for a massive investment by a green infrastructure worker to save our planet. “

“I like to see it. “Do you like to see what?” Carlson replied. “Does the American Blue Collar get another kick in the face? Ocasio-Cortez soon realized that she was very honest, so she deleted the tweet, but it was too late, she was exposed to who she really is. Note the silly tip about “employee-led investments.” Save us Sandy from the suburbs. When almost ten real workers suffered, you hit your hands and laughed. “

It ended, calling her “stupid.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded hours earlier to Carlson’s comments Monday that he was a privileged child:

Can we also talk about how racist and classic the assumption is that when people say they are from the Bronx, people like Tucker equate it with the case of all the worst things in our upbringing?

Our lives do not have to match the idea of ​​the heir to the struggle for ratification.

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 21, 2020

You can watch more through Fox News.

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protection)

.