Tucker Carlson Rages in Gretchen Whitmer, Weed Sales amid COVID-19

Things were the opposite of Mellow at Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night.

This is due to the fact that the well-known host launched a hassle-free operation against Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whiter, beginning with a crackdown on “arbitrary fascism” that allowed the sale of marijuana and spirits during the locking of the state’s corano and ended with a surreal and full of rage for Whitmer’s grilled face, demanding from the citizens. obey her authority.

The Fox News host was clearly angered by Whitmer’s conviction for a Wednesday protest in the state capital by people who were tired of its statutes and decisions on public and commercial activities that were considered “necessary.” The protests, dubbed “Operation Gridlock”, began as a car-based siege, but many soon took to the streets and flooded the Capitol building, apparently not complying with socially remote rules.

“Gretchen Whitmer has spent most of her working life and the dirty limits of Michigan’s state policy. It is not a place of excellence training. When he was elected governor a little over a year and a half ago, no one expected Whiter to become a wise and inspiring CEO. And he hasn’t, “Carlson said, without wasting time tearing the governor apart at the beginning of his department.

“When the corona was hit, she had no idea what you were doing, so she responded with a mixture of comic incompetence and a strange kind of arbitrary fascism,” she said, asking for some of the items her administration banned and allowed to be sold under cover. 19. “He forbade the sale of carpets and paints and plants in pots. He told people that they could not fish, go to church or drive home alone. At the same time, however, Whitmer kept liquor stores, weeds, and lottery booths, and this was a purely epidemiological issue, in the public interest, these were “basic services.” It also happens to provide huge tax revenues to its government. The whole thing was ridiculous. “

Accompanying Carlson’s comments were a very subtle “Can Buy” graphic showing marijuana leaves, lottery tickets and something that was described as a “drink” but undoubtedly looked like beer.

Carlson expressed his sympathy for the protesters, saying the start of their frustration was “just a matter of time.” After a clip where Whitmer called on protesters to spread the virus so close – some seemed to share candy with naked children – Carlson equates his comments with a dictator trying to quell the controversy.

“It simply came to our notice then. They did it peacefully, as is their guaranteed right to the Constitution, “Carlson said, ignoring the many examples of non-compliance with the social distance guidelines established to prevent the transmission of Covid-19. “When you disagree with Gretchen Whitmer, you endanger the public. This is the new model in Michigan. “

He trained his sights on the Democratic Republic of Michigan. Debbie Dingel, who also criticized the protesters for not wearing gloves or masks and completely blocking the road leading to a local hospital.

“What happened yesterday was unacceptable,” Dingel said. “These people did not have masks. They had no gloves. They did not distance themselves. They had federal flags, swastikas. Ambulances blocked the way, trying to reach the hospital. Hate and fear at a time when it is already full of fear and anxiety. It is not acceptable. There were people with bare hands giving candy to children. What they did was help to spread the disease throughout the country, most likely not to help alleviate it. And it just made me sad. “

“Oh, sorry. Debbie Dingel is sad, “said Carlson. His sarcasm is not just dripping but gushing as he clearly misinterpreted her remarks. “It’s sad that people are politically uncomfortable, I think, when they have to drink at home alone or obediently buy more state-funded tickets.”

“Because they can’t hit the absolutely necessary Michigan weed shops and get smudged as their benevolent leader Gretchen strengthens his control over their lives,” Carson added, the bile in his comments almost overflows.

“Why do they have to complain all the time? To say unapproved things is racist! It inspires fear and hatred, “Carlson said, falsely pretending to be a supposed tyrant Whitmer before reaching a truly bizarre four-minute piece of news.

“Stop it now, move on! How dare you! Light a bowl and accept your fate! “

Watch the video above via Fox News.

