[Tucker Carlson: Why Is Chris Matthews Absent But Some others at NBC Guilty of ‘Moral Crimes’ However There?]

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson reacted tonight to Chris Matthews’ abrupt resignation from MSNBC and questioned why many others at NBC News have not likewise been specified the boot.

Carlson — who employed to be at MSNBC yrs back — said, “I’ve known Chris Matthews pretty perfectly considering the fact that 1995 when I started showing up on his demonstrate frequently. He’s almost everything you think he is. Groveling, in the finish, could not help you save him.”

“I would say his actual sin, of course, was getting old and unfashionable, that is why they’re producing him go away,” Carlson included.

But he went on to check with why other individuals at MSNBC and NBC at massive who have dedicated “moral crimes” are continue to there:

“Why is Pleasure Reid still on the air, who lied and received the FBI implicated in her lie? Or Noah Oppenheim, the buddy of Harvey Weinstein? Or Andy Lack? Or Joe Scarborough, who however will work there? Seriously? Wonderful! So it would be worth inquiring what exactly is the standard we’re implementing below that forced Chris Matthews — I’m not a enthusiast, but just staying truthful — that pressured Chris Matthews off the air.”

