‘Tucson’s Most Hated’: Former ASU Soccer Star Launches Fashion Line | National sport

PHOENIX – If the NFL doesn’t work for Eno Benjamin, the former state of Arizona can always fall back on fashion.

Benjamin, who recently ended his junior season at ASU and then signed up for the NFL draft, launched a fashion line on his Twitter account on Friday.

The line features some items with the words “All About Benjamin” and some others with the words “Tucson’s Most Hated.”

A drawing of Benjamin’s face can be found on the article “All About the Benjamin”.

The items from “Tucson’s Most Hated” show a drawing of an Arizona player trying to knock out an ASU player, presumably Benjamin.

Dreams come true – the official Eno Benjamin product is now available. The link is in bio🔋 pic.twitter.com/C4XLge5Zje

– Eno Benjamin (@ eno_benjamin5) January 17, 2020

Benjamin left the ASU after having entered his name in several places in the record books. He ended his Sun Devil career as seventh on the career rushing list with 2,867 yards, 1,321 yards behind eternal rushing leader Woody Green, and only 627 yards behind second-placed Freddie Williams, who has played for four years.

Born in Texas, Wylie played sparingly as a newcomer with the Sun Devils, who are characterized by experienced upper classes in Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage.

He became a star as soon as these players left at 1,642 yards in 2018, when they broke the school season record in year two and finished fifth nationwide. His 312 yards in a win over Oregon State is a record for most yards in a game, breaking Ben Malone’s previous best (250 in 1973).

Last season Benjamin reached 1,083 meters, although he played with two real newcomers behind an inexperienced line of attack. His two consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards are the first in school history since Williams did the feat in 1974 and 1975.

The solidly built 5-foot-10, 210-pound Benjamin also has sixth place in frenzied touchdowns (27) and total attempts (576) and fourth place in 100-yard games or more (15).

The prices for items in Benjamin’s clothing line range from $ 20 to $ 60.