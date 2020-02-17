[tuesday:-final-working-day-to-sign-up-to-vote-in-california]

by: Karen Cruz-Orduña
Posted:
/ Current:
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday is the very last working day to register to vote in the condition in buy for you to vote in the upcoming Presidential Major Election.
You can sign up to vote on the web at sign up to vote.ca.gov. You will have to do it prior to midnight to take part in the election.
You can also indication and return your paper registration types at any accessible post offices, community libraries and election places of work.
If you favor to mail it by mail, make certain your registration form is postmarked February 18th in order for it to be approved.