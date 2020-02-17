[tuesday:-final-working-day-to-sign-up-to-vote-in-california]

FILE – In this June five, 2018 file picture, voters mark ballots at a polling area in the library at the Robert F. Kennedy Elementary University in Los Angeles. California’s June main noticed the greatest share of voter turnout in a midterm most important election considering the fact that 1998. California Secretary of Point out Alex Padilla accredited the final results Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Picture/Richard Vogel, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday is the very last working day to register to vote in the condition in buy for you to vote in the upcoming Presidential Major Election.

You can sign up to vote on the web at sign up to vote.ca.gov. You will have to do it prior to midnight to take part in the election.

You can also indication and return your paper registration types at any accessible post offices, community libraries and election places of work.

If you favor to mail it by mail, make certain your registration form is postmarked February 18th in order for it to be approved.

