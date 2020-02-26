[tuesday-is-deadline-to-request-vote-by-mail-ballot-in-kern-county-to-vote-in-march-principal]

Now is the previous working day to request a vote by mail ballot to vote in the March 3 principal.

The Kern County Elections Business suggests you can request a vote by mail ballot a number of means:

You can use around the cellphone by contacting 661-868-3590, or you can download, print and fill out this variety and return it to the Elections Workplace. You can fax it to 661-868-3723 or fall it off at the Elections Place of work by five p.m.

The Elections Workplace is positioned at 1115 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield.

This application also enables you to turn out to be a everlasting vote by mail voter and to ask for a ballot for the presidential major if you are registered as “No celebration desire.”

On Monday, the Kern County Election’s Office claimed about 50,000 ballots have currently been obtained from folks voting by mail.