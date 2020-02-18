[tuesday:-past-day-to-register-to-vote-in-2020-california-principal]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday is the very last day to register to vote in the state in get for you to vote in the forthcoming Presidential Major Election.

You can register to vote on the internet at sign up to vote.ca.gov. You need to do it right before midnight to participate in the election.

You can also signal and return your paper registration forms at any out there post places of work, general public libraries and election places of work.

If you desire to mail it by mail, make absolutely sure your registration kind is postmarked February 18th in buy for it to be acknowledged.

