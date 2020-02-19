[tuesday’s-high-school-scoreboard]

BOYS BASKETBALL
Atlantis 75, South Shore Christian 51
Avon 58, South Shore Tech 53
Billerica 71, Plymouth North 59
Cambridge 63, Worcester North 38
Chelmsford 66, Shawsheen 55
Concord-Carlisle 72, Bedford 67
Dennis-Yarmouth 76, Cape Cod Academy 59
Everett 84, Lynn Classical 64
Greater Lawrence 67, Mystic Valley 63
Lincoln-Sudbury 88, Waltham 83
Medford 58, Melrose 55
Millis 76, Assabet Valley 72 (ot)
Monomoy 60, Falmouth Academy 14
Natick 71, Newton South 66
North Quincy 68, Madison Park 47
Prospect Hill 50, Salem Academy 41
Salem 60, Essex Tech 31
Saugus 91, Northeast 52
Wayland 63, Hopkinton 46
Winchester 68, Watertown 42
Woburn 51, Malden 46
Jake ‘n Joe’s Tournament
KIPP Academy 51, Cathedral 48
Mansfield Roundball Tournament
Whitman-Hanson 75, Brockton 70
Minuteman Tournament
Stoneham 61, Minuteman 41
Monument Mountain Tournament
Monument Mountain 88, Dracut 70
Moscardelli Tournament
Catholic Memorial 62, Quincy 41
Malden Catholic 57, Milton 50
Patton Tournament
Con.: Arlington Catholic 70, Hamilton-Wenham 49
Champ.: Revere 55, Marblehead 50
Roche Brothers Classic
Bridgewater-Raynham 65, Acton-Boxboro 58
Spartan Classic
St. Mary’s 59, Cardinal Spellman 53
Warrior Classic
Boston Latin 73, Holliston 49
Foxboro 72, Randolph 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Apponoquet 37, Bishop Stang 36
Arlington 62, Waltham 41
Austin Prep 72, Malden Catholic 24
Burlington 67, Boston Latin 50
Cohasset 42, Roxbury Prep 17
Concord-Carlisle 55, Bedford 37
East Bridgewater 44, Leominster 34
Fairhaven 52, Bishop Connolly 24
Framingham 53, Shrewsbury 50
Greater Lowell 51, KIPP Academy 29
Hoosac Valley 39, Scituate 29
Lexington 43, Lincoln-Sudbury 40
Middleboro 47, GNB Voke 24
Norton 58, Seekonk 48
Old Colony 56, Upper Cape 18
Prospect Hill 45, Salem Academy 43
Quincy 54, Milton 47
Saugus 51, Everett 43
Ursuline 48, Watertown 31
Winchester 53, Pacific Rim 26
Gieras Games
Reading 49, North Reading 41
Newburyport 48, Danvers 37
Norwell Tournament
Norwell 64, Newton North 51
Oliver Ames 60, Duxbury 50
Warrior Classic
Foxboro 34, Old Rochester 26
Westboro Invitational
Algonquin 61, Acton-Boxboro 54
Holy Name 75, Westboro 46
Medway 60, Hopkinton 53
Woburn Tournament
Andover 44, Lynn English 38
Woburn 56, North Andover 44
BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Stang 3, St. John Paul II 3
Cambridge 5, Quincy 1
Canton 5, Medfield 2
Cohasset/Hull 6, Minuteman 1
Plymouth North 6, Old Rochester/Fairhaven 0
Waltham 8, Newton North 0
Xaverian 6, Melrose 3
Buddy Ferreira Classic
Falmouth 4, Abp. Williams 0
Reading 4, Arlington Catholic 1
Irish American Shootout
Westford Academy 5, Milton 2
Woburn 5, Billerica 2
Jeffrey Hayes Memorial Tournament
Marblehead 3, North Reading 1
Nantucket 4, Sandwich 1
Newburyport Bank Classic
Amesbury 6, Haverhill 2
Lowell 6, Methuen 1
Pentucket 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Belmont 2, Wakefield 1
Leominster 3, Auburn 2
Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro 4, Westwood 1
Quincy/North Quincy 10, Stoughton 4
Woburn 6, Hanover (NH) 3
Hingham Hockey Showcase
Andover 3, Winchester 1
Braintree 6, Duxbury 2
Needham 2, St. Mary’s 1
Reading 3, Acton-Boxboro 0
Inclusion Cup
Algonquin/Hudson 3, Medfield/Norton 1
Central Catholic 5, Framingham 2
Michael J. Tasha Memorial Tournament
Boston Latin 3, LaSalle (RI) 2
Falmouth 4, Barrington (RI) 0
ROUNDUP
Boys Basketball
Christian Correia had a night to remember, erupting for 43 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as Saugus (8-11) rolled past Northeast in a 91-52 romp. … Ryan Murphy scored 25 points and Aiden Deady added 23 as Billerica (12-7) defeated Plymouth North, 71-59. … Suubi Nkugwa scored 19 points as Chelmsford defeated Shawsheen, 66-55.
In the Middlesex League, senior captain Liam Campbell racked up 27 points, powering Winchester (15-7) past Watertown, 68-42.
Ta’Quan Williams scored 18 points and Kurtis Henderson added 12 assists as Catholic Memorial (14-5) defeated Quincy, 62-41, in the opening round of the Moscardelli Tournament.
In the Quincy Tournament, junior Tony Fleder notched 22 points and six assists, lifting Malden Catholic (12-7) to a 57-50 round one victory over Milton.
Junior guard Crisrael Lithgow scored 25 points as Revere captured the Patton Tournament title with a 56-50 win over Marblehead.
Girls Basketball
Meg Holleran had a career-high 18 pts and five assists as Oliver Ames (14-5) defeated Duxbury, 60-50, in the opening round of the Norwell Tournament.
Ariana Bucha scored 12 points and teammate Sydney Burke added 11 as Fairhaven (6-14) rolled past Bishop Connolly, 52-24, in a nonleague contest. … Jordan Lowney drained 14 points, as Ursuline defeated Watertown, 48-31.
Girls Hockey
Kenzie Kelly.turned aside 25 shots as Needham (13-5-2) knocked off St. Mary’s, 2-1, in the Hingham Hockey Showcase. Jane Villa and Maddy Foster tallied for the Rockets.
“We played a really tough nonleague schedule … it really prepared us for this part of the season,” said Needham coach Allisyn Furano. “I think the indicator was our kids played with a lot of composure. We weren’t running around. We just sort of took care of business.”