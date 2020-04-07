Tuesday’s jackpot is $ 127 Million

Mega Millions jackpot for 04/07/20 is $ 127 million, and the draw will be held at 11 pm. ET tonight.

For the latest results when it happens on Tuesday night, save this bookmarked page and refresh to see if you hold the winning number.

Tonight’s jackpot 04/07/20 is worth $ 127 million, with a cash value option of $ 103 million. The total jackpot can increase depending on the number of tickets sold throughout the country before the draw.

The winning figure on Friday (3/4/20) for a $ 121 million jackpot is: 24-38-44-57-58 with Mega Ball 17. Megaplier is 4x.

There were no grand prize winners from the Friday draw, nor were there any tickets sold that matched the first five white balls, and minus the golden Mega Ball, for the second prize of a game of $ 1 million.

There are five tickets sold nationally on Friday that match four of the five white balls and Mega Ball for the third prize of $ 10,000. One of them bought Megaplier with an additional $ 1, which made their third prize win worth $ 40,000.

Mega Millions is one of two multi-country lottery games. These tickets from various countries – Louisiana, Florida, and Mississippi – were purchased in February and March. Mega Millions is played on Tuesday and Friday. Another multi-country lottery game is Powerball, which is played on Wednesday and Saturday.

Scott McDonald / Newsweek

The previous grand prize winner of the Mega Millions was Tuesday 02/11/20 $ 202 million with tickets sold in New Jersey. The previous grand prize winner was Tuesday 12/17/19 for $ 372 million with tickets sold in Ohio.

Before that, tickets for $ 227 million were sold on 9/24/19 in the city of Cedar Park, Texas – a suburb north of Austin. The winner from the nearest Leander comes forward to claim the prize, but they want to remain anonymous.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery every Tuesday and Friday night, and this is one of the two biggest lottery jackpot games in America. Mega Millions jackpots start at $ 40 million, and other prizes pay from $ 1 million to $ 2 million or more with Megaplier. Tickets are $ 2 per line, and the odds of winning with a $ 2 Mega Millions ticket are one in 303 million. For more information about Mega Millions, or to check your past number, visit the website.

Powerball is another multi-state lottery, and it also starts with $ 40 million. The picture took place not long after 11 pm ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website for more information, or to check previous winning numbers.

Tuesday night we will post the Mega Millions payment 04/07/20 and tell if there is a winner and where the winner came from, if so.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots to date:

Number / Date / Ticket Wins

$ 1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$ 656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$ 648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$ 543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$ 536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$ 533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$ 522 million 7/6/2019 1-CA

$ 451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$ 414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$ 393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL