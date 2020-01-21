Tuesday’s scores – KWWL

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =
Center Point-Urbana 70, Benton Community 42
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 42
MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Postville 34
North Fayette Valley 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 48
DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ar-We-Va, Westside v West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.
GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =
AC / GC 60, Ogden 31
ADM, Adel 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 63
Akron-Westfield 65, St. Mary’s, Remsen 32
Ames 77, Des Moines, Hoover 29
Ballard 58, Harlan 20
Baxter 56, North Tama, Traer 35
Bellevue 51, Anamosa 40
Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34
Boone 59, Newton 48
Burlington Notre Dame 56, Danville 32
CAM, Anita 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Carroll 69, Storm Lake 34
Cascade, Western Dubuque 46, Camanche 15
Center Point-Urbana 70, Benton Community 42
Central Decatur, Leon 49, Bedford 14
Center of Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Rock Valley 43
Clarksville 67, Janesville 35
Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG, Garwin 24
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 41
Creston 57, Shenandoah 14
Des Moines Christian 45, Grand View Christian 29
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Waukee 65
Earlham 52, Pleasantville 36
East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Starmont 24
East Sac County 49, West Bend-Mallard 37
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 54
Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley, Correctionville 38
Knoxville 35, Pella 32
Lamoni 52, Moulton-Udell 28
Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42
Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 18
Mason City 66, Des Moines, Roosevelt 52
Mediapolis 65, Hillcrest Academy 18
Moravia 41, Ankeny Christian Academy 16
Newell-Fonda 93, St. Mary, Storm Lake 28
North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Alburnett 26
North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, Belle Plaine 20
North Polk, Alleman 69, Gilbert 57
North Union 43, Forest City 36
Orient-Macksburg 49, diagonal 45
Osage 59, Saint Ansgar 55
PAC-LM 78, southern central Calhoun 72
Panorama, Panora 52, Madrid 34
Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 31
Regina, Iowa City 59, Wilton 40
Riceville 41, Waterloo Christian School 20
Roland Story, Story City 65, Nevada 33
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45
Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 46
South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Greene County 32
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Wayne, Corydon 43
Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35
Springville 49, Central City 32
Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41
Treynor 36, Audubon 33
Urbandale 63, Indianola 42
Tal, West Des Moines 62, Ankeny 59
Van Buren, Keosauqua 51, Central Lee, Donnellson 47
Wapello 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17
Waukon 45, New Hampton 42
Webster City 75, Algona 68
West Hancock, Britt 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
West Lyon, Inwood 53, George-Little Rock 33
Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 64, OT
Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50
___
Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/