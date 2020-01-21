Tuesday’s scores – KWWL

By
David Keith
-
0
10
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

Center Point-Urbana 70, Benton Community 42

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 42

MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Postville 34

North Fayette Valley 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 48

DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ar-We-Va, Westside v West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

AC / GC 60, Ogden 31

ADM, Adel 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 63

Akron-Westfield 65, St. Mary’s, Remsen 32

Ames 77, Des Moines, Hoover 29

Ballard 58, Harlan 20

Baxter 56, North Tama, Traer 35

Bellevue 51, Anamosa 40

Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34

Boone 59, Newton 48

Burlington Notre Dame 56, Danville 32

CAM, Anita 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Carroll 69, Storm Lake 34

Cascade, Western Dubuque 46, Camanche 15

Center Point-Urbana 70, Benton Community 42

Central Decatur, Leon 49, Bedford 14

Center of Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Rock Valley 43

Clarksville 67, Janesville 35

Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG, Garwin 24

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 41

Creston 57, Shenandoah 14

Des Moines Christian 45, Grand View Christian 29

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Waukee 65

Earlham 52, Pleasantville 36

East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Starmont 24

East Sac County 49, West Bend-Mallard 37

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 54

Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley, Correctionville 38

Knoxville 35, Pella 32

Lamoni 52, Moulton-Udell 28

Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42

Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 18

Mason City 66, Des Moines, Roosevelt 52

Mediapolis 65, Hillcrest Academy 18

Moravia 41, Ankeny Christian Academy 16

Newell-Fonda 93, St. Mary, Storm Lake 28

North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Alburnett 26

North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, Belle Plaine 20

North Polk, Alleman 69, Gilbert 57

North Union 43, Forest City 36

Orient-Macksburg 49, diagonal 45

Osage 59, Saint Ansgar 55

PAC-LM 78, southern central Calhoun 72

Panorama, Panora 52, Madrid 34

Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 31

Regina, Iowa City 59, Wilton 40

Riceville 41, Waterloo Christian School 20

Roland Story, Story City 65, Nevada 33

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45

Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 46

South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Greene County 32

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Wayne, Corydon 43

Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35

Springville 49, Central City 32

Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41

Treynor 36, Audubon 33

Urbandale 63, Indianola 42

Tal, West Des Moines 62, Ankeny 59

Van Buren, Keosauqua 51, Central Lee, Donnellson 47

Wapello 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17

Waukon 45, New Hampton 42

Webster City 75, Algona 68

West Hancock, Britt 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

West Lyon, Inwood 53, George-Little Rock 33

Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 64, OT

Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50

___

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

