Tulane acquires the archive of vampire writer Anne Rice

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Tulane University has acquired the entire archive of the bestselling author Anne Rice, who was born and raised in New Orleans and whose books, including “Interview with a Vampire”, were often inspired by her hometown.

The collection was a gift from Stuart Rose and the Stuart Rose Family Foundation to the Howard-Tilton Memorial Library at the university.

“The fact that Tulane has created a home for my newspapers is exciting and reassuring,” said Rice in the statement. “All of my novels – in a career spanning more than 40 years – were strongly influenced by the history and beauty of New Orleans and by the unique ambience in which my imagination unfolded in my early childhood.”

Reis has written 30 novels. She moved to California to go to university and has lived a large part of her life in California since then. But New Orleans has played a central role in many of her novels.

“Interview with a Vampire” was her first novel when it was published in 1976 and takes place in the French quarter of the city. The book later became a film with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Another novel titled “Feast of All Saints” was about free colored people in the previous town of New Orleans.

The Tulane collection will consist of manuscripts of most of her published works, some unpublished short stories, journals, screenplays, personal artifacts and correspondence from family members, friends and fans of the author. It will also include materials from her late husband Stan Rice and sister Alice Borchardt, who was also a writer.

Rose is an enthusiastic collector of rare books and manuscripts. He has also worked with the university to support other acquisitions, including copies of John James Audubon’s “Birds of America”.

“As a New Orleans native, a rare book collector, and with a daughter who graduated from Tulane University, this was a perfect opportunity to give something back to both the community in Tulane and New Orleans,” said Rose.

