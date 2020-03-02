tulare-co.-well-being-officers:-no-evidence-of-coronavirus-in-isolated-client

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) — Tulare County community well being officials say no evidence was uncovered of a COVID-19 an infection in the affected individual put in isolation.

Sunday, the affected individual was set to go through even further tests for the virus.

The clinic claims they are next the CDC’s assistance to choose additional safety measures when clients have symptoms related to COVID-19, these kinds of as a fever necessitating hospitalization not joined to another sickness.

Officers say there is no verified scenario of the virus in Tulare County, as of now.

