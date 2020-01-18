Tulare faces the challenges of homelessness

TULARE, California (KFSN) – Members of Tulare city council called a special meeting on homelessness Thursday evening.

Community members shared their concerns about the worsening situation and council members decided to create a strategic action committee to focus on short and long term solutions.

According to the Point / Time Count Kings / Tulare Homeless Alliance 2019, the city of Tulare experienced a 27% increase in its homeless population last year.

Before the end of the year, council members declared a housing and shelter crisis in the city.

It is more than a symbolic gesture.

Mayor Jose Sigala says it means city leaders and community members can take advantage of more funding to tackle the homeless epidemic and accelerate efforts to build a homeless shelter. emergency.

“This is a very complicated problem,” said Sigala. “Emergency shelters take time and, obviously, they need funds to grow. And it’s a way of trying to help people on the street, especially when it’s raining and cold. But it also helps us to try to address public concerns. had in terms of homeless camping on public spaces, in our parks, on our trails. “

Tents line the railway parallel to J. Street.

The largest camp in town is at the corner of Kern and I Street.

The women’s shelter and Lighthouse Rescue Mission offices are a short walk away.

By February, the office will become a men’s shelter.

But Lighthouse CEO Dave Clevenger says the shelters are a temporary solution.

“The people behind us in this camp are stuck,” said Clevenger. “And the way they do it is to become a part of a community that offers hope in jobs and housing and case management – people who are available to help them.”

Tulare County Mental Health is also helping to cope with the Tulare housing and shelter crisis with a new long-term supportive housing project for their clients who are mentally ill and at risk of homelessness.

Like any other city, the change to Tulare will not happen overnight.

But its leaders and residents face complex challenges, and they are determined to see a dramatic decline in their homeless population.

