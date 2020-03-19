Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid, backs Joe Biden

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race, saying she will help Joe Biden’s bid for the nomination.

“After Tuesday’s election, it’s very clear that Democratic Key voters have selected Vice President Joe Biden to be the person who will get on President Trump in the general election,” Gabbard claimed in a video statement posted on her Twitter account.

“So nowadays, I’m suspending my presidential campaign and providing my full help to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to carry our region jointly,” she said.

Previously this thirty day period, Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and a best-tier prospect in the race for the Democratic nomination, also threw his aid driving the previous vice president right after suspending his campaign.

Requested if he was taking into consideration a equivalent shift following slipping at the rear of Biden in the primaries, Bernie Sanders’ marketing campaign insisted Wednesday that the Vermont senator was reassessing, not dropping out.

“Although I may not agree with the Vice President on each and every situation, I know that he has a good coronary heart, and he’s inspired by his like for our region and the American people,” Gabbard claimed. “I’m confident that he will direct our country guided by the spirit of aloha — regard and compassion, and consequently assistance mend the divisiveness that has been tearing our place apart.”

