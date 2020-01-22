Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has been out of the debate for a few months, but is now making headlines again for her decision to sue Hillary Clinton for defamation.

Already in October, Clinton appeared at the headquarters of the podcast campaign and spoke to the former campaign manager of host / Barack Obama, David Plouffe, about various forms of influencing the election. She said that during the 2016 presidential election, both Russian agents and Republicans viewed candidate Jill Stein as an asset. She said she believes both groups will put a 2020 democratic candidate back to her advantage, and although she didn’t name that candidate, it was clear that she was talking about Tulsi Gabbard.

Now Gabbard has filed a defamation lawsuit against Clinton, accusing her of “smearing” Gabbard’s “political and personal reputation”.

Her lawyer’s testimony says Gabbard’s candidacy was “deliberately damaged by Clinton’s malicious and demonstrably false statements.”

According to The Hill, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill replied, “This is ridiculous.”

I don’t disagree. In her defense, Gabbard’s lawyers said: “Tulsi Gabbard is a loyal American official who is committed to the security of all Americans.”

In this podcast, Clinton said:

You will also become a third party provider again. I don’t make predictions, but I think they keep an eye on someone who is currently in democratic primary school and is training them as a third-party candidate. She is the favorite of the Russians. They have a number of websites and bots and other ways to support them so far.

At the time Clinton made her comments, there was some confusion about its meaning. First, this “she” is a little vague. The “she” who she believes is third party is Republican, not Russian. However, part of this tactic is the strength of the Russian bots that they defend online.

It is also important to clarify that a Russian asset is not the same as a Russian agent. Clinton called Stein (and pointed to Gabbard) an asset for the Russian campaign to sow discord among American voters because it was divided among American voters.

What better way to show your commitment to democratic unity than to sue a prominent former party leader? Way to get everyone right, Tulsi.

Tulsi is so angry about a clue that she is a Putin advantage that she will now sue the person who hated Putin the most.

It has been speculated that Gabbard could be in Trump’s thoughts as a 2020 running partner. From her frequent, harsh criticism of other Democrats and democratic institutions to the choice to “be present” when impeached, Gabbard has done little to combat this rumor or the reasons why.

