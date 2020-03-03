[Tulsi Gabbard Lauds Chris Matthews: Last Liberal on Tv set ‘Willing to Criticize the Neocon Pro-War Agenda’]

Democratic candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hi) experienced significant praise for previous MSNBC host Chris Matthews adhering to his sudden retirement announcement – owing to what Gabbard bills as a willingness “to criticize the neocon pro-war agenda.”

Gabbard tweeted her assistance Tuesday for the longtime MSNBC host of Hardball – whose ideology often did not healthy neatly with some others in the network’s progressive-weighty lineup. Notably, for illustration, Matthews voted for George W. Bush in 2000.

“I’m incredibly sorry to hear of your resignation. Regretably, you were just one of the last—if not the last—liberals on Tv set prepared to criticize the neocon pro-war agenda,” Gabbard mentioned.

“You usually taken care of me w/ regard & were being never ever condescending. With aloha, sincerely wishing you the best,” the longshot presidential hopeful tweeted.