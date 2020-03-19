Tulsi Gabbard leaves presidential race, Endorses Joe Biden

Deputy Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Thursday stepped down from the Democratic presidential primary and approved former President Joe Biden.

Gabbard’s departure comes after seeking only two delegates from American Samoa caucuses and not qualifying for this year’s debates. The Hawaii Democrat, who resigned as Vice President of the National Democratic Committee (DNC) to support Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) ‘s White House campaign in 2016, bet this time on supporting Biden, despite their anti-establishment efforts.

“After the election on Tuesday, it is clear that Democratic Elementary voters have chosen Vice President Joe Biden as the person who will assume President Trump in the general election,” Gabbard said in a video shared on Twitter.

“Although I may not agree with the Vice President in all matters, I know he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people. I’m sure he will lead our spirit-driven country. of aloha (respect and compassion) and thus will help to cure the divisiveness that has devastated our country. “So I suspend my presidential campaign today and offer my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in its quest to bring our country together. “

