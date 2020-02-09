Tulsi Gabbard Torches Trump for “Act of War” Soleimani Killing

Democratic congresswoman and candidate for 2020 Tulsi Gabbard ripped into president Donald Trump for his “murder” of the Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem SoleimanI call it an “act of war” that “undermines our national security”.

Gabbard made a devastating comment on Fox News’ Watters World, and the intensity of their conviction seemed to catch hosts Jesse Watters unprepared. He asked a question about Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani in early January by playing a clip from Friday’s democracy debate that Gabbard had not qualified for. In the video 2020 candidate Joe Biden. Pete Buttigieg. Bernie Sanders criticized Trump’s strike.

“Do you agree with this congressman?” Watters asked, waving his pen.

“There are two really important questions related to Trump’s assassination of Soleimani. Number one …” Gabbard began.

“You call it assassination …” Watters intervened.

“It was an assassination attempt,” Gabbard shot back when Watters face froze into a rictus for the duration of their damned reasoning against the murder.

It was an act of war that President Trump waged without the Congressional approval or declaration of war. This is a very serious matter that needs to be addressed and number two – the consequences of this action have undermined our national security and two critical methods number one with which our troops based in Iraq are directly trying to prevent the resurgence of terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaida have subsequently stated that we cannot devote any part of our energy to this mission. We must focus all our resources on protecting against the Iranian threat, or a threat posed by the Iranian back militia leaves the door open so that these terrorist organizations can begin to reconstitute themselves.

“Okay, well, I could see how theoretically that could be seen as an escalation,” Watters said finally, cutting Gabbard into Trump’s defeat. Â € œBut I think you know that the commander-in-chief has a wide margin to carry out such strikes in the interests of United States national security, and let me just ask you before we go on. “

Then he quickly turned and asked about Rush Limbaugh.

Watch the video about Fox News.

Do you have a tip we should know? [Email protected]

,